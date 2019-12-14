Kate Middleton reveals one of Prince Louis' first words during Christmas TV special with Mary Berry Prince William and Kate's youngest child turns two next year

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed one of Prince Louis' first words during her Christmas TV special with Mary Berry, which airs on Monday 16 December. While chatting with the cook, Kate's youngest child came up in conversation.

The Duchess told Mary: "One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

Louis, who is currently 19-months-old, delighted royal fans when he made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour in June, alongside his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

William and Kate have joined forces with Mary Berry. Credit: BBC/Shine TV/Matt Porteous

During her Christmas special, A Berry Royal Christmas, Mary also reflected on her impression of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, after joining them on four engagements, including two to charities they support. She said: "They don't just arrive and shake a few hands, make a few smiles and a speech, they want to get involved, and they want to see what they can do. And it isn't just one visit, they come back again and ask for the results and they remember who they spoke to last time. I think that’s remarkable."

The former Bake Off Judge travelled to Liverpool with Kate to visit The Brink, the UK's first dry bar set up by one of her patronages Action on Addiction. Mary also joined the Duchess at RHS Wisley in September for a tour of a new space, inspired by her Back to Nature garden.

Kate icing cupcakes with Mary at RHS Wisley. Credit: BBC/Shine TV/Kensington Palace

The Duke of Cambridge took Mary to visit one of his patronages, The Passage, a charity which helps the homeless, where he paid tribute to his parents and grandparents for their work over the years.

The one-off festive special will culminate in a Christmas party, hosted by Prince William and Kate at the Rosewood Hotel in London in October, to say thank you to charity workers and volunteers who will be working over the festive period. Singer Luke Evans was invited to perform at the event for the partygoers and Mary designed a fittingly festive menu, including beetroot and chocolate cake, stilton and fig tartlets, beef stew with ginger and horseradish and stained glass biscuits. There was also a mocktail, inspired by the Duchess's and Mary’s visit to The Brink.

A Berry Royal Christmas airs Monday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

