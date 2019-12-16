Kate Middleton's stunning red Alessandra Rich dress wows Mary Berry Prince William's wife looks glam - even when she does the cooking!

Step aside Santa Claus, all our Christmas wishes have just come true! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and legendary baker Mary Berry have teamed up for a special festive programme which was shown on BBC1 on Monday. The delightful trio cook up a delicious feast to thank people who will be working on Christmas Day. Mary came up with sumptuous recipes for a party they hosted at the Rosewood Hotel in London last month. Donning a pinny or two with the help of former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, the royals and the bakers cook up a storm of festive delights - including Christmas Meringue Roulade – for their lucky guests. Yum!

William and Kate have teamed up with Mary Berry

During the hour long special - A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate, 37, rocked the most stunning dress under her apron - a ruby red frock by Alessandra Rich.

Red dress, £1,018.50 Alessandra Rich at Net-A-Porter

We have the best news; the dress is still available online, although it was adjusted ever-so-slightly for the Duchess; she has had a pussy bow added at the front. It's emblazoned with white detail and has statement shoulder detail and tailored cuffs. Priced at £1,018.50, it's currently available on Net-A-Porter in some selected sizes whilst stocks last.

Get the look for less! £18, Boohoo

The last time the Duchess wore an Alessandra Rich dress was at Bletchley Park in May and also for Prince Charles's official 70th birthday portraits that were released last year.

MORE: Christmas gift ideas for people who really love the royal family

Shot on 5 September at Clarence House, Kate's super chic navy blue dress was covered in white polka dots and had coordinated, built-in white collar and cuffs.

Kate visiting Bletchley Park

The dress quickly became iconic - especially as it was actually first seen on the Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer at the royal wedding in May 2018.

READ: What Kate Middleton did on her work experience at maternity ward

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.