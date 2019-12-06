An eagle-eyed royal watcher said she saw Kate Middleton enjoying a stroll near Kensington Palace this week. The journalist and fan posted a tweet on Friday revealing that she had been enjoying afternoon tea at luxurious dining spot Kensington Palace Pavilion the previous day when she spotted the Duchess of Cambridge – and she had a couple of other royals in tow! Not only was she with her youngest child, Prince Louis, 19 months, but they were joined by the family's beloved dog Lupo, an English Cocker Spaniel who kept Kate company while Prince William was away in the Falkland Islands earlier in their relationship.

The Duchess spent time with families helped by charity Family Action this week

The tweet read: "Was treated to afternoon tea at Kensington Palace Pavilion by the bestie yesterday. Midway through, my beady journo eye spotted Kate Middleton, baby Louis and their dog Lupo heading out for a lunchtime stroll in the park. Didn’t take pics but Prince Louis is so cute." Her followers were overwhelmingly glad that she hadn't taken photographs of the royals, commenting: "Wow that’s awesome," "I love that you didn’t take a picture. Good on you! That’s a true fan," and: "Thanks for this nice info, and appreciate you giving them their “alone” time this time by not taking pictures. You’re a great gal!"

The mother-of-three clearly loves spending time with children

One follower did express their envy at missing out on a glimpse of Prince Louis, however, to which the journalist gave a little insight into how he looked, responding: "He's getting so big!" Kate spoke fondly about her youngest son herself on Wednesday when she visited families who had been supported by charity Family Action, of which she is the new royal patron. While talking to a group of children, the Duchess began laughing at a young boy who tried to get her attention by waving his hand in the air and shouting, "Me, me." Kate told him: "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying 'Me, me, me,' and he wants to come everywhere with me."

