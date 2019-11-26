Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie spotted with Sarah Ferguson Prince Andrew was nowhere to be seen

Sarah Ferguson and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, attended a funeral without Prince Andrew on Monday, the Daily Mail reports. The royals were seen at a funeral service for the late financer Tim Hoare which was held at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge. For the occasion, Sarah Ferguson opted for a chic, black ensemble complete with a glamorous headband. Eugenie was seen in a blue coat and had her hair pulled back from her face, while Eugenie wore a forest green coat and had her dark tresses styled in a low bun.

Last week, the Duke of York stepped down from all upcoming royal duties, and on Monday, his daughter Beatrice was spotted visiting his Windsor home. The 31-year-old was photographed in the back seat of a car alongside her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzie as they were driven through the castle's grounds to Royal Lodge.

The Duchess of York with her daughters

Both Eugenie and Beatrice have been spotted out over the past week. Beatrice was pictured heading to Annabel's members club in Mayfair to celebrate her fiancé's birthday on Wednesday. Princess Eugenie, 29, was also spotted out and about that night, leaving the Elephant Family Charity Dinner alone.

Following his BBC Newsnight interview – which focused on the relationship between Andrew and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – the Duke released a statement explaining his retreat from public duties.

Prince Andrew explained: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

