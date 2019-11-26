Princess Beatrice has been spotted visiting her father, the Duke of York, at his Windsor home, after he stepped down from royal duties last week. The 31-year-old royal was pictured in the back seat of a car, as she and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were driven to Royal Lodge, within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday.

Beatrice, who is the Duke and Duchess of York's eldest daughter, announced her engagement to property developer Edoardo in September. The couple are set to wed in 2020, but Buckingham Palace has released no further details about the nuptials.

READ: Princess Beatrice celebrates fiance's birthday amid Prince Andrew drama

Beatrice and Edoardo in Windsor

Just moments after the announcement about her father was made, Beatrice was pictured heading to Annabel's members club in Mayfair to celebrate her fiancé's birthday. Meanwhile, her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, 29, was also spotted out and about, leaving the Elephant Family Charity Dinner alone.

Buckingham Palace released a statement from Prince Andrew last Wednesday, following his BBC Newsnight interview, which focused on his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

MORE: Prince Andrew steps down: what does this mean now for the Queen's son?

Prince Andrew on BBC Newsnight

The Duke said: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

He added: "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.