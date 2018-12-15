Princess Eugenie pays sweetest tribute to celebrity pal Ellie Goulding: details The pair have been friends for years

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram late on Friday, December 15, to pay a public tribute to her celebrity BFF Ellie Goulding. The newly-married royal shared a stunning black and white image of the pair of them with a heartfelt message of appreciation for the charity work the Love Me Like You Do singer has done recently.

Eugenie paid a sweet tribute to her pal Ellie

"Proud of @elliegoulding for all the work she does to raise money for @streetsofl," the Princess wrote, referring to Ellie’s work for Streets of London, a charity fighting homelessness in London. "Link in my bio for more information on this fantastic charity," she added. In a second image, the caring Princess shared a picture of flyer for Ellie’s forthcoming concert for the charity at London’s Wembley Arena, where the singer is performing alongside support acts Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit and Grace Carter.

Eugenie and Ellie have been friends for years, with the singer a guest at Eugenie’s wedding to husband Jack Brooksbank in October. They pretty duo are often pictured on nights out together.

It’s been an active week on Instagram for the young royal. A couple of days ago she shared an adorable flashback photograph of herself and her sister Princess Beatrice wearing “cheeky smiles and scunchies” as little girls. She also took to the social media platform to talk about her work as a patron of The Tate Young Patrons.

Her commitment to the charities she supports is something that has made her dad, the Duke of York, very proud. Earlier this month he took to Twitter to express that pride, sharing a number of photos of her with the various charities that she works for. These included a picture of Eugenie surrounded by a group of children reading a book as patron of the Elephant Family, who work to protect the endangered elephants in Asia.

"Today is World Wildlife Conservation Day!" Andrew wrote. "Princess Eugenie is patron of @elephantfamily." In a second post, Andrew shared a picture of Eugenie as Patron of the Big Cat Sanctuary, who he explained are a "wild cat centre dedicated to welfare, breeding, education and conservation of endangered cats." Proud dad Andrew also chose a third photo to highlight Eugenie's work with Sky Ocean Rescue and Project 0's Pass on Plastic initiative. His sweet post read: "HRH is also an ambassador of @weareprojectzero. A global movement that aims to restore the ocean and protect marine life."

