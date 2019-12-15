Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement in September, and the next royal wedding in the calendar is set for 2020. What's more, fans won't have too long to wait to find out when the happy couple are planning on tying the knot, as the Daily Mail reports that they will be announcing their wedding date in January, having had the Queen's approval. This will mirror Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie, who announced her engagement and the details of her wedding date at the beginning of the year too, back in 2018. It is expected that Eugenie will take on a special role in Beatrice's wedding, just as she did for her sister – acting as Maid of Honour on her big day when she married Jack Brooksbank. ;

Princess Beatrice is set to announce her wedding details in January

Watch Sarah Ferguson talk about Princess Beatrice's upcoming wedding

Beatrice and Edoardo were last seen out in public at the end of November, when they were pictured arm-in-arm leaving Fayre of St James Christmas Carol Concert held at St James's Church. The pair were also pictured earlier that month as they went out to celebrate Edoardo's birthday in the capital, which was held at Annabel's. Their appearance was made just moments after Prince Andrew confirmed that he would "step back from public duties for the foreseeable future" amid criticism over his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the Duke of York said: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

He added: "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required." A royal source has since confirmed to HELLO! that the Queen had been fully consulted and is "supportive" of the Duke's decision.

