Royal fans were thrilled to see new pictures of Cambridge children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they attended the Queen's annual Christmas lunch on Wednesday - and of course, many were quick to comment on how fast one-year-old Louis is growing up. In particular, discussion on social media turned to the striking family resemblance between the Duchess of Cambridge and her youngest child, with many posting about their incredible likeness.

"He's literally 'mini-Kate', he looks so much like her!" one fan commented on Instagram, while another wrote: "How cute is he! He has Kate's hair." Pictures of the Duchess when she was a baby herself show a remarkable resemblance to little Louis - and many others agreed that the toddler seems to be taking after Kate's side of the family.

"He looks like James Middy and no one can tell me otherwise," one said, with another adding: "Omg such a big boy!!!! And what a Middleton!" Another mentioned Louis' resemblance to Michael Middleton, commenting: "He looks so much like Kate's father! So sweet."

Many other royal watchers couldn't help but notice Prince Louis' impressive head of golden blonde hair, which seems to have grown considerably since his last public appearance. "Look at his hair! What a good looking little boy!" one wrote, while another said: "How did he get so much hair already?!"

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children joined the likes of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Prince Andrew, and Mike and Zara Tindall at Wednesday's festive celebrations at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby son Archie did not attend as they are currently on a six-week break from royal duties and are spending their time privately.

