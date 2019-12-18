Prince Louis looks adorable in Christmas jumper as he attends Queen's luncheon The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest is so sweet!

Prince Louis delighted royal watchers on Wednesday as he arrived with his parents and siblings for the Queen's Christmas luncheon. The young royal couldn't have looked more adorable as photographers captured his family's car pulling up at Buckingham Palace. Little Louis, who is now 19 months old, had his mouth open, perhaps talking to his family, and could be seen wearing an Amaia Kids Fairisle jumper in Parsnip, a forest green colour, decorated with a sweet ivory snowflake pattern. The sweet design retails for £50.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son was born in April 2018

Every year, the Queen holds the annual event at Buckingham Palace, and it is attended by many members of her family, from her children and grandchildren to her cousins. This year that includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby son Archie did not attend as they are currently on a six-week break from royal duties.

The young Prince thrilled fans at the Trooping of the Colour this summer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had a busy time in the run-up to Christmas, filming BBC programme A Berry Royal Christmas earlier this year. In the show, which aired on Monday, the couple tried their hand at various baking techniques and opened up to baking expert Mary Berry about their home traditions. Kate revealed that she always makes her children's birthday cakes. "I love making the cake," she said. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Little Louis rocked the subtle but stunning Christmas print

The Duchess also shared the very special place Mary Berry has in Louis' heart, telling the former British Bake-Off judge: "One of Louis' first words was 'Mary' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry'... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

