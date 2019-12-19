Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spotted leaving the Queen's Christmas lunch

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children were spotted leaving the Queen's Christmas lunch on Wednesday afternoon. Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis were pictured in the back of their parents' car as they were driven from Buckingham Palace to their home Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

Fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of the royal youngsters after they joined their great-grandmother at her annual pre-Christmas party for extended family members. Prince George, wearing a white shirt, looked ahead with his sister Charlotte, who appeared to be dressed in a burgundy and blue tartan dress from Little Alice London, matching mum Kate in her red Emilia Wickstead outfit.

Charlotte matched her mum Kate in a tartan dress

William and Kate's youngest Prince Louis was pictured looking out of the window of the car. The 19-month-old arrived with his mother and sister earlier in the day and wore a festive green knitted jumper by Amaia Kids for the occasion. The Duke and George arrived at the lunch in a separate car, but the family-of-five travelled home together in the same vehicle.

The Cambridges are expected to spend the holiday period with the Queen in Sandringham and according to reports, George and Charlotte may make their public debut on the walk to church with William and Kate on Christmas Day.

Louis sat in the back of the car with his siblings

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces with cook Mary Berry for a Christmas TV special, which aired on Monday. William and Kate took Mary along to some of their royal engagements on A Berry Royal Christmas, which culminated in a party for people from their charities and the emergency services, who will be working over the festive season.

During the hour-long programme, Kate revealed that she makes her children's birthday cakes and explained that one of Prince Louis' first words was 'Mary'. The Duchess told Mary: "One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

