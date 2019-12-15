Prince William is already teaching George, Charlotte and Louis about this important issue The Duke of Cambridge wants to continue Princess Diana's legacy

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed he is already teaching his young children about some of the issues he raises awareness about in his charity work, such as homelessness.

Following in the footsteps of his mother Princess Diana, Prince William, 37, told Mary Berry during a Christmas TV special airing on Monday 16 December, that he and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, have made an effort to teach Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, about homelessness.

During the hour-long programme A Berry Royal Christmas, the Duke takes Mary to The Passage, a homelessness charity in London and talks about visiting the organisation for the first time as a child with Diana.

William and Mary at The Passage. Credit: BBC/Shine TV/Kensington Palace

William said: "It was one of the first places I came to actually. I must have been between eight and 10, something like that. It had a profound impact on me. My mother knew what she was doing with it. She realised that it was very important when you grow up - especially in the life that we grew up - that you realise that life happens beyond palace walls, and that you see real people struggling with real issues."

When asked by the former Great British Bake Off judge whether he educated his children about issues, William said: "Absolutely, and on the school run - I know it sounds a little bit contrite - but on the school run already, bear in mind six and four, whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain. And they are all very interested. They are like: 'Why can't they go home?'"

William serves up lunch at The Passage

The Duke became patron of The Passage in February, when he donned an apron to prepare lunch for the charity's clients. Diana first took William and his brother Prince Harry to visit the organisation in 1993, and the future king has made several visits since.

During the hour-long TV special, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge invite Mary Berry to join them on some of their royal engagements with their charities, culminating in a Christmas party to thank those who are working over the festive period. Throughout the episode Mary shares her seasonal recipes to make the perfect menu for the party.

A Berry Royal Christmas airs Monday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

