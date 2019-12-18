Duchess Kate made a quick change after lunch with the Queen - and the reason is so relatable! The Duchess of Cambridge is just like us (sometimes)

The Duchess of Cambridge might be impossibly glamorous and a member of the royal family, but she's also very relatable, as she proved once again on Wednesday. The mum-of-three attended the Queen's annual Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace with her husband Prince William and their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis, who rocked an enviable festive jumper for the special occasion. Kate also dressed up, wearing a lovely red tartan Emilia Wickstead outfit accessorised with pearl flower earrings.

The Duchess wore beautiful pearl earrings on the drive to Buckingham Palace

However, eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that when the Duchess left the festive celebration, she'd taken off her earrings for the drive home. Haven't we all been there, earrings nipping at our earlobes or feeling heavy or itchy? Whatever the reason, clearly Kate was happier to travel home earringless as she was pictured beaming as she and William drove away.

RELATED: Kate Middleton, Prince William and children among royals at Queen's Christmas lunch - best photos

Other guests at the monarch's traditional family event included the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne's daughter Zara and husband Mike Tindall, the Countess of Wessex and daughter Lady Louise Windsor, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's son Lord Frederick Windsor and wife Sophie Winkleman. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby son Archie did not attend as they are currently on a six-week break from royal duties.

Kate took off her earrings for the journey home

Prince Louis, who is just 19 months old, was almost as stylish as his mother, rocking an adorable forest green Amaia Kids Fairisle jumper decorated with a sweet ivory snowflake pattern. His parents have had a busy time in the run-up to Christmas, with the Duke and Duchess filming BBC programme A Berry Royal Christmas a few weeks previously.

MORE: Prince Louis looks adorable in Christmas jumper as he attends Queen's luncheon

In the show, which aired on Monday, the couple tried their hand at various baking techniques and opened up to baking expert Mary Berry about their home traditions. Kate revealed that she always makes her children's birthday cakes. "I love making the cake," she said. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.