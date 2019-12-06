Prince William reunited with George, Charlotte and Louis before bedtime after royal tour The Duke of Cambridge returned from his Kuwait and Oman trip

The Duke of Cambridge returned from his official trip to Kuwait and Oman on Thursday and he timed his flight home perfectly. According to the Court Circular, Prince William, 37, arrived at Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday afternoon, meaning he was back in time to see his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before bedtime.

George, six, and Charlotte, four, currently attend Thomas's school in Battersea, west London and will start their school holidays for Christmas soon, while Louis is set to turn two next April. The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, did not accompany her husband on the four-day visit, but supported the Queen at the NATO reception on Tuesday and joined children at a Christmas tree farm in Buckinghamshire with her new patronage Family Action on Wednesday.

The Duke landed in Kuwait last Sunday, where he was met by Her Majesty's Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Michael Davenport. William carried out a number of engagements on the four-day trip, including visiting the Jahra Nature Reserve, viewing Exercise Desert Warrior at Kuwait National Guard Camp Sheikh Salam Ali and meeting the Sultan of Oman.

William at the Jahra Nature Reserve in Kuwait

William and Kate usually attend the Queen's Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, which will take place on Wednesday 11 December this year. The strict "white tie and decorations" dress code means tailcoats for the gentlemen and full-length gowns for the ladies. Tiaras, medals and Royal Orders are also displayed. The Duchess has wowed in an array of stunning evening gowns over the years and has worn Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara on four occasions.

Last month the Cambridges attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre, where Kate stunned in a black lace gown by Alexander McQueen. The show is set to air on ITV at 7:30pm on Tuesday 10 December.

