Prince George and Princess Charlotte make surprise public debut at Sandringham on Christmas Day It marked another milestone for the Cambridges

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the first time in public in Sandringham on Christmas Day. Prince William and Kate's eldest kids looked adorable as they walked to St Mary Magdalene Church with their parents and other members of the royal family.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended Christmas Day service

Prince George, six, wore a dark blue blazer and jumper, while Princess Charlotte, four, was dressed in emerald green coat. The young royals waved at members of the public who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Queen and her family as they walked to the morning church service.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton and Prince William join the Queen on Christmas Day outing

George and Charlotte have previously been pictured attending church with their parents in Bucklebury in 2016, when they celebrated Christmas with Kate's family, the Middletons. The children have always remained at home whenever William and Kate have attended the service in Sandringham, and Prince Louis was not in attendance this year, as he is only 19-months-old.

WATCH: The royal family attend Christmas Day service

Prince William made his first appearance, aged five, in Sandringham on Christmas Day in 1987. He joined his mother Princess Diana and waved to photographers as he left the church. William's brother Prince Harry made his debut the following year when he was four.

MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spotted leaving the Queen's Christmas lunch

Louis, Charlotte and George attended the Queen's Christmas lunch last week

Last week the Cambridges were pictured arriving at the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. Mum Kate matched her daughter Charlotte in a tartan ensemble, while Louis donned a green Christmas jumper.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.