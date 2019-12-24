Royal children's highlights of 2019, including Archie's birth and Princess Charlotte's first day at school – watch video See what the royal kids have been up to this year

We've seen the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children in public more than ever before this year and it's been a delight to see them as they grow up. As well as sharing portraits to mark their birthdays, Prince William and Kate have taken their children along to polo matches, the King's Cup regatta and their very first football match in 2019. Some of our favourite highlights include Prince George celebrating Aston Villa's goal as they beat Norwich City, Princess Charlotte cheekily poking her tongue out and Prince Louis' royal wave from Buckingham Palace's balcony.

There's also been plenty of milestones as Prince Louis turned one in April and Princess Charlotte joined her big brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea school in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor in May. The royal tot was christened during a private ceremony in July and made his public debut on Prince Harry and Meghan's tour of Africa in September. Watch the video below to see the royal children's highlights of 2019.

WATCH: What the royal children got up to in 2019

