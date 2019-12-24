Prince Philip leaves hospital to spend Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham The Duke of Edinburgh will be with his family this Christmas

Prince Philip has been discharged from King Edward VII Hospital in London after he was admitted last Friday for observation and treatment in relation to a "pre-existing condition". Having spent three days in hospital, the 98-year-old royal will now be able to join the Queen and the royal family for annual festivities this Christmas in Sandringham. The Queen, who has been married to the Duke for 72 years, left Buckingham Palace for Norfolk by train on Friday to begin her traditional festive break at her private Sandringham estate, where the Duke spends much of his time since retiring from public duties. She decided not to change her schedule as a result of her husband's hospital stay.

Prince Philip pictured leaving hospital on Tuesday morning

On Monday, during a visit to flood-hit communities in South Yorkshire, Prince Charles was asked about his father's health by a reporter. "He's being looked after very well in hospital," the 71-year-old royal replied. "At the moment that's all we know." A member of the public also showed concern for the Duke, asking, "Sir, how is your father?" To which, Charles responded: "Alright. When you get to that age things don't work so well!"

The royal will join the Queen in Sandringham

Philip, who turned 98 in June, has generally enjoyed good health, appearing to recover well from a planned hip replacement operation in April 2018. In the past decade, he has been admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery, bladder infections and a blocked coronary artery. A Buckingham Palace statement on Friday said: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor."

