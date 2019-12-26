This is how the royal family spends Boxing Day The royals will spend the day at Sandringham House

For many for many of us, Boxing Day is spent in pyjamas on the sofa, and the TV remote is never far from reach. It's a day of relaxation, after the chaos of Christmas Eve and of course the main event – the 26 December is best spent feasting on leftovers and ploughing through boxsets. But how do the royals do things? Do they also spend the day glued to Netflix, or do they spend it getting active on the grounds of Sandringham House? Boxing day in Norfolk is actually a lot more leisurely than you might expect…

The Queen photographed heading to church on Christmas Day in 2018

For those royals staying with the Queen at her Sandringham estate, the day begins with a hearty buffet breakfast of kedgeree, bacon and eggs. Kedgeree is a dish of flaked fish, rice, hard-boiled eggs with cream and curry powder – just the thing to kick-start a relaxed family day.

Sandringham Estate

The royal family then spend the day enjoying a range of outdoor pursuits, such as shooting, riding and walking around the vast estate. The family traditionally take part in a pheasant shoot on Boxing Day and the whole family, in particular the Queen are known for their love of horse riding.

This leisurely day is undoubtedly welcome after a busy Christmas Eve and the main day itself. Christmas Eve is all about decorating the tree and the giving of presents, in the German tradition, while Christmas Day involves a full English breakfast, church visit, turkey lunch then buffet supper. How about you HELLO! readers… how do you spend Boxing Day?

