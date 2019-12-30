Which royal do you think carried out the most engagements in 2019? PA Media has totalled up this year's list of royal events in accordance with the Court Circular, which records the monarchy's official engagements, and maintaining her crown for the most hardworking royal for the third year in a row, the Princess Royal has once again led the list, having worked 165 days of 2019. Although this list might not be entirely accurate, as some royals carry out private, unofficial engagements that might not be reflected in the Court Circular, find out where the other members of the royal family rank on the official list here...

Princess Anne worked 165 days in 2019

While Princess Anne took the top slot, the Prince of Wales closely followed by attending 125 days of official engagements during the past 12 months. His engagements included a historic visit to Cuba with the Duchess of Cornwall, who incidentally worked 84 days, and also taking a royal tour of the Commonwealth nations in the South Pacific. Among other engagements included a visit to the village of Fishlake near Doncaster, which was affected by flooding, in mid-December.

Prince Charles carried out 125 days

Prince Andrew worked 90 days of 2019 before he retired from public duties following his controversial interview on BBC's Newsnight back in November. A statement released by Buckingham Palace at the time read: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support."

Prince William and Kate visited Pakistan

Meanwhile, Prince Edward worked 81 days, while Prince Harry was next-in-line with public duties, having carried out 70 days of official engagements in 2019. The Duchess of Sussex worked 31 days, likely due to taking maternity leave after she and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, back in May. Prince William and Kate also juggled their royal responsibilities with caring for their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 20-month-old Prince Louis. While the Duke of Cambridge carried out 74 days worth of duties, the Duchess worked 58 days. Major events in their calendar included a tour of Pakistan, and joining the Queen in welcoming Donald Trump to the UK during a state visit back in June.

Meanwhile the Queen, 93, carried out 67 days of engagements in 2019, as well as receiving a daily summary of events in Parliament from government ministers, and from her representatives in the Commonwealth and foreign countries.

