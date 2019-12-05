Princess Anne vows to keep up with the Queen in rare interview The Princess Royal talks about her equestrian career

Princess Anne has given a rare interview, in which she talks about her love for horse riding and keeping up with her 93-year-old mother. The Queen's only daughter, 69, admitted to Horse & Hound magazine that she felt pressure to continue equestrian, saying: "Well my mother still rides, at the age of 93. I don't think there would be much excuse if I didn't."

Anne became patron of Riding For The Disabled charity in 1969, when she was just 19, and she spoke about her involvement over the years, saying: "In some ways, what we do hasn't changed at all. The observation that being on the back of an animal, small or large, can make a huge difference to mental and maybe physical wellbeing is as true today as it was then."

The Princess was the first member of the royal family to have competed in the Olympics, riding the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing at the 1976 Games in Montreal. She also won a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 1971 and two silvers in 1975. Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has followed in her footsteps with her own equestrian career and won a silver medal in team eventing at the London 2012 Olympics.

Princess Anne at the Montreal Olympics in 1976

Anne sent Twitter into meltdown this week, after a viral video clip appeared to show her being chastised by the Queen, for allegedly not greeting US President Donald Trump at the Nato reception on Tuesday night. But what really happened was that Mr Trump was the last in a queue of leaders to be received by the monarch and when the Queen looked to see who was next, it was her daughter, who was not part of the official welcoming party.

The video captured Anne raising both her hands in the air and laughing, as she remarked: "It's just me", before adding: "And this lot", pointing to the members of the household behind her.

