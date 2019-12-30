Zara Tindall is notoriously private about her family but has spoken out in a joint interview with husband Mike Tindall about their life with their daughters Mia, five, and Lena, one, to Australian publication Now to Love. Revealing that her children are already taking after her when it comes to riding horses, Zara said: "They both ride. Lena is in a little basket on the saddle, purely a passenger. But we just bought Mia a new pony called Magic." Mike added that Mia has been enjoying going for rides with her cousins, Savannah and Isla, and her uncle, Peter Phillips, who all live nearby. "She's going through that period where she thinks she knows what to do so we have someone teaching her. Her cousins, Savannah and Isla, and Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, all ride as well and they go riding together."

During the interview, Zara also admitted to feeling mum guilt at times while working. "If I'm away and Mike's here I don't feel as guilty, whereas if we're both away then I feel much more guilty," she said. Mike added of being a dad: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. you hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great." The former rugby star also disclosed that before his daughters came along, he thought he would like a son, but now he wouldn't change a thing. "I was so happy with how Mia was a girl that I wasn't really bothered either way and when Lena was coming along I wasn't bothered at all about what we go. I was just happy to be having another child."

Mia has a close relationship with her royal cousins

The Tindalls were last pictured out arriving to the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, where they were joined by other members of the royal family including Zara's mum Princess Anne, her uncle Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Last year, Mike gave an insight into how the family spend Christmas Day when they are at Sandringham. During a conversation on House of Rugby in 2018, the former rugby star was asked whether Christmas is good at the castle, to which he replied: "Yeah it is good. So Christmas Day is a little more quiet because it's actually a cold buffet because they give everyone the day off, and their big day is Christmas Eve." Mike also explained that the family all sit around to watch the Queen's speech together "with a little glass of something". Last year, the Downton Abbey Christmas special was a popular choice with many other family members when it came to television choices. "I don’t watch it, but there's a lot of people who do," he said.

