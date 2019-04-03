Royals teasing each other - Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's funniest one-liners

Despite following protocol and acting with respect and dignity at all times, the royals are also known for having a sharp sense of humour - especially when it comes to teasing each other. The Queen and her family have kept fans amused with hilarious comments and witty one-liners for years. In fact many of them come from the Queen’s famously gaffe-prone husband, Prince Philip. As her grandson Prince Harry once said: "They are very funny together. My family is the same as any other family when it comes to humor behind closed doors." It looks like the whole family have inherited this fondness for being funny - so let's take a look at some of the royals' funniest one-liners about one another…

Prince Harry teasing wife Meghan

Poking fun at the global excitement over his wife Duchess Meghan's pregnancy, Prince Harry teased a well-wisher while on tour in Morocco earlier this year. He replied by turning to his wife and asking: "Wait, you're pregnant?" Meghan then joined in on the fun, adding: "Surprise!"

Kate Middleton teasing Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge met a baby during a walkabout in Ireland earlier this year, saying: "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody." She then immediately quipped: "I think William might be slightly worried."

Prince Charles makes Prince William blush

Prince Charles was left bemused during a 2014 engagement when he was told he looked 'buff' in a shirtless photograph taken in the 1970s. He had to ask his son Prince William what the word meant, before making a speech, saying: "I know my eldest will now demonstrate his buff credentials."

Prince William talks the Queen

In an interview ahead of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the Prince hinted that he'd got into trouble with her in his younger years, revealing: "As I learned from growing up, you don't mess with your grandmother."

Prince Philip on the Queen

A man introduced himself to Philip, saying: "My wife is a doctor of philosophy and much more important than I am." The Queen's husband replied: "Ah yes, we have that trouble in our family, too!"

Prince Harry jokes about the Queen

The Prince joked that he still panics when he bumps into his grandmother the Queen (or, at least, we think he was joking…). Speaking with visitors at Buckingham Palace last year, he said: "Have you bumped into the Queen yet? If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don't panic. I know you will. We all do!"

Prince William pokes fun at himself

Following the birth of Prince George in 2013, William poked fun at himself while introducing his first son in the cutest say possible, saying: "He's got way more hair than me, thank God."

Prince Charles on the Queen and Prince Philip

Referring to his parents the Queen and Prince Philip, Charles joked about how his family is just like any other, saying: "I learned the way a monkey learns — by watching its parents!"

The Queen jokes about Meghan, Euegenie, Kate and Louis

Her Majesty seemed to make a joke about how busy her growing family had kept her throughout 2018 in her Christmas speech. The monarch - who had celebrated "two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon" - then wittily remarked: "It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied."

Kate on William's hair

Prince William has been on the receiving end of many jokes about his hair over the years - and even his wife Kate has joined in with the teasing. After being handed a tuft of alpaca wool after watching a shearing demonstration, Kate turned to William and said: "You need it more than me!"

Prince William on Kate's cooking

During a gala dinner in 2016, Kate admitted that she is a terrible cook, revealing: "William has to put up with my cooking most of the time." Her husband then, replied, perhaps a little too quickly: "It's the reason I'm so skinny."

Camilla on Charles' age

Asked if he was going to slow down his pace of life on his 70th birthday, Prince Charles replied: "I don't know, you may see it soon, I'm sure." Unconvinced by her husband's answer, Camilla couldn't resist cheekily shouting out: "I doubt it!"

Prince Harry jokes about Charles

During a visit to Ireland last year, Prince Harry thanked the Irish prime minister for taking his dad Charles on a tour of Dublin just a couple of weeks earlier. He then sharply added: "And also very nice to know he didn’t bore you senseless." Ouch!

Kate gets the last laugh on William

During their engagement interview, Kate was asked if she had posters of William on her bedroom walls when she was younger. William interjected: "It wasn’t just one, it was like ten, twenty." But Kate got the last laugh, saying: "He wishes...No, I had the Levi's guy on my bedroom wall, not a picture of William. Sorry."

