Kensington Palace has shared a video of the Cambridge family highlights in 2019, including everything from Prince William and Kate's visit to Pakistan to Prince George delightfully watching the Aston Villa match with his parents. Posting to Twitter, the official palace account captioned the video: "To all the fantastic organisations and inspirational people we met and worked with in 2019: Thank you for a wonderful year, and see you in 2020!"

To all the fantastic organisations and inspirational people we met and worked with in 2019: Thank you for a wonderful year, and see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/dmVbJ68SL3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 30, 2019

The video began with the family joining the Queen and Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, which marked little Prince Louis' balcony debut. The youngster was clearly delighted by his exciting afternoon, as he made his family laugh as he enthusiastically waved to the cheering crowds. The video also saw events including the Duke and Duchess attending the BAFTAs, Prince William in action as a helicopter pilot, and the couple attending the state banquet during Donald Trump's visit to the UK. Other highlights included a photo of the couple smiling in Archie Harrison's Christening photo with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Kate and Meghan laughing together while attending Wimbledon.

The video included highlights from William and Kate's three children

Of course, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 20-month-old Prince Louis were featured in the video, and highlights showed the trio playing in the garden designed by Kate at the Chelsea Flower Show, Princess Charlotte shaking hands with her new teacher on her first day at school, and the young royals greeting well wishers at St Mary's church in Sandringham.

READ: Kate Middleton takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte to join the Queen on Christmas Day outing - all the photos

Royal fans were delighted with the video, with one commenting: "What a fabulous year you’ve had Kensington Palace & what an amazing team you are. Always Professional, always interesting & focused on some worthwhile causes too. Mental Health & the wellbeing of families & children. Love the Cams & their gorgeous children. Happy New Year." Another added: "I absolutely love this! I can't wait to see The Cambridges will do in 2020."

READ: Are these the personalised stockings Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be opening on Christmas morning?