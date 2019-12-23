Are these the personalised stockings Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be opening on Christmas morning?

No doubt the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge know how to treat their children at Christmas! Prince William and Kate will be celebrating the festive season at Sandringham with Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte – and they may have found an extra special way to give them all their presents. Feeling confident that the royal children have made it onto Santa’s good list, Harrow & Green sent a one-of-a kind, luxury personalised Christmas sack to little Prince Louis for his first Christmas in 2018 - the bespoke festive sack matches his brother and sister's, as they were snapped up by their doting mother Kate a few Christmases ago.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly purchased the hand-printed personalised Harrow & Green stockings from Selfridges in London in 2016. Each sack is fit for royalty, with a crown printed on the top above the words: "Express Mail Service. Please deliver the enclosed presents to George/ Charlotte/ Louis. Delivery date: 25th December." Fortunately, you don’t need a royal budget to be able to afford one; the sacks cost £27 and are an item that children will love for years to come.

Prince William and Kate will spend Christmas at the Queen's Norfolk retreat with other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Her Majesty has already kicked things off by attending the final local Sunday service with the Countess of Wessex before the big day, when the royals will attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church. With Prince Philip still remaining in hospital, it is unknown whether he will be well enough to attend this year.

