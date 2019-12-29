The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doting parents to their three young children, and it sounds as if they have a very unique wakeup call every morning thanks to Prince George! Prince William revealed that the football-mad six-year-old plays the hit football anthem, Three Lions, every morning when he wakes up. Frank Skinner, who had a hit with the song in 1996, opened up to The Mirror about how he discovered he had a young royal fan after meeting William at the Royal Variety Show. As William spoke to Frank, he told him: "I listen to your song every morning. Honestly, George plays it every morning ever since the World Cup. I thought it would fade away but it hasn't. he still plays it every day."

Prince William and Kate Middleton wake up to Prince George's favourite song Three Lions

Watch Prince George makes Christmas pudding with the Queen

George is such a big football fan, that for his sixth birthday portraits, the Duke and Duchess released images of him wearing the England football shirt. The little boy has been pictured playing football with his younger sister Princess Charlotte earlier in the year while at a charity polo match, and William often goes for a kick about with his children in the garden. In October, George and Charlotte went to their very first football match and were spotted with their parents at Norwich's Carrow Road football ground to watch the Norwich City v Aston Villa match. George was pictured enthusiastically cheering as his team scored multiple goals, much to the delight of royal fans.

MORE: Meghan Markle's friend gets special recognition from the Queen

George is a huge football fan

It's been an incredibly exciting year for royal fans, who have seen George and his siblings pictured on multiple occasions. The young royal was last seen out on Christmas Day, when he made his Sandringham walkabout debut with Charlotte. The pair walked hand-in-hand with their parents as they walked along to church with the rest of the royal family, and later stopped to speak to members of the crowds.

READ: Royals reunite after Christmas as the Queen, Lady Louise Windsor and more attend Sandringham church service

It sounds like the Cambridges had a wonderful Christmas Day too, which was spent at the Queen's estate in Sandringham. In December 2018, Zara Tindall's husband Mike gave a rare insight into the royals' festivities while appearing on the House of Rugby podcast. Asked whether Christmas is good at the castle, Mike replied: "Yeah it is good. So Christmas Day is a little more quiet because it's actually a cold buffet because they give everyone the day off, and their big day is Christmas Eve." Mike also explained that the family all sit around to watch the Queen's speech together "with a little glass of something."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.