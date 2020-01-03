Kensington Palace will stage its first ever theatre production this spring and tickets are already selling out The play will take place in the home of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace is set to stage an immersive theatre production in February and March 2020! This will be the first time the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has had a production staged in its grounds, and we can't wait to see talented actors performing at the royal residence.

The play, titled United Queendom, will be about Queen Caroline and Lady Henrietta Howard, both of whom once held residence at Kensington Palace. The immersive piece will imagine what their lives will have been like in Georgian England. Queen Caroline was the wife of King George II while Lady Henrietta Howard was his mistress. The two women have been largely left out of history books, but the play hopes to change all that.

This is a first for the palace

Queen Caroline, who was a close associate of Robert Walpole, helped strengthen the House of Hanover's power in England, while Henrietta is best remembered for her wit. It is said that relations between Henrietta and the Queen were pleasant.

Speaking about the two leads, creative director James Seager told Tatler magazine that: "Caroline and Henrietta refused to back down in a male-dominated world, refused to be silenced and refused to bow to tradition. They changed the course of history re-defining the role of women at court, fundamentally changing palace life forever in the process."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge call the palace home

Special effects will be used to help bring the incredible story to life, according to creative producer Fiona Porritt, who told The Telegraph: "We’ve had to be creative and use theatrical elements such as lighting and music."

The immersive show hails from award-winning theatre company Les Enfants Terrible who have collaborated with Historic Royal Palaces for this amazing springtime event. February dates for the event have already sold out, with March tickets starting at £35.

