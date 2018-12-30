Meghan Markle's big year celebrated in new Kensington Palace video It's been a bumper year for Meghan

It's been a very busy year for the royal family, but Kensington Palace have managed to roundup all the best bits in a new video that they released on Saturday. With two royal weddings, baby arrivals and announcements, landmark birthdays and international tours - the Duke and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex have certainly been kept on their toes. The video shows clips including the 'fab four' talking together for the first time at The Royal Foundation in February, Prince William and Kate introducing little Prince Louis in April and, of course, Prince Harry and Meghan marrying at their gorgeous Windsor ceremony in May. In fact, for Meghan Markle, 2018 has perhaps been one of the biggest years of her life, after becoming a Duchess and joining the royal family.

WATCH: The video posted by Kensington Palace on Twitter

Meghan with the Queen in Cheshire

Meghan appears in the video 37 times, starting her first royal engagements in January. when she and Harry were first seen out on a visit to a radio station in Brixton. They were then warmly welcomed in Edinburgh in February, before joining the royals to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March. Showing the causes she strongly believes in supporting, Meghan attended a women’s empowerment reception to promote global gender equality in April. But May was arguably Meghan's biggest month, when she married Harry in a glorious Windsor ceremony watched by over a billion people around the world! She then spent time getting to know her new mother-in-law, the Queen, on a one-on-one trip to Cheshire with her. The Duchess marked her first solo project in October, at the launch of her cookbook, written alongside a group of women who were affected by last year's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. Meghan's next huge moment came in October, when she announced her pregnancy at the start of her first royal tour in Australia with Harry. In November, she joined the royals for Remembrance Sunday services, then finished the year with a festive visit to a nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity. Phew!

Meghan at the launch of her cookbook

With the Queen expected to pass on her first patronage to Meghan at the start of the year, her first baby due to arrive in Spring, and many projects in the pipeline - it looks like the Duchess' second year as part of the royal family is going to be just as busy.

