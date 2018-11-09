Royal households change social photos for Remembrance Day - see Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more The royals are marking a 100 years of Remembrance Day

To mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, Kensington Palace and Clarence House changed their social media profile photographs on Friday with special images of royal family members. Kensington Palace shared a photo of the Dukes and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex from their day at Westminster Abbey in July, when they attended a service which marked a century of the Royal Air Force. The photo has been taken in black-and-white and a simple red poppy has been added to show respect for those who have fallen in war. Clarence House also shared a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall dressed in black and wearing their poppies.

Kensington Palace released this special photo

The Queen will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. Members of the Royal Family will accompany her, including her son Prince Charles and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry. The Duke of Edinburgh won't be attendance, but it will be the first time the Duchess of Sussex has attended. The festival will commemorate all those who lost their lives in conflicts and is a way of saying thank you to all those who served and sacrificed their lives during war.

Clarence Hous shared this photo of Charles and Camilla

On Thursday, Prince Harry visited Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance where he honoured a two-minute silence and laid a cross of poppies to commemorate the Armistice. Earlier in the week, Prince William attended a service at Middle Temple Gardens on Embankment. Both brothers will join the rest of the royal family again on Sunday at the annual Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph in central London.

