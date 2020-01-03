Celebrated Canadian musician David Foster has revealed that he helped organised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Vancouver Island holiday over Christmas. The 69-year-old made the revelation while speaking to The Daily Mail, and knows the royal couple through his wife Katherine McPhee, who went to school with Meghan.

David told the paper: "'I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country, we're the Crown's. It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off."

David and his wife Katherine know the owner of the Canadian mansion

The royals spent Christmas on the Canadian island with baby Archie Harrison, and it sounds like the little tot had the best first Christmas ever. David doesn't own the $14million mansion that the married couple stayed in, however he is a friend of its owner.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Christmas in Canada with Archie

The Duke and Duchess have been keeping a low profile during their relaxing break in Canada with Archie, but couldn't resist stepping in to offer their help to a couple during a New Year's Day hike on Wednesday. The couple were reportedly out for a walk in Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park with a group of friends including her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer when they surprised the pair by offering to take a photo of them.

Speaking to CTV News, Asymina Kantorowicz and Iliya Pavlovic said they were using a selfie stick to take photos of themselves amongst the natural scenery, when a woman from a group nearby approached and offered to take a photo. They didn't realise who she was at the time, but when Asymina recognised Abigail standing in the group nearby, it clicked that she was talking to Meghan.

