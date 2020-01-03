Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's act of kindness on New Year's hike in Canada revealed The royal couple were out for a hike with their friends

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keeping a low profile during their relaxing break in Canada with their son Archie Harrison, but couldn't resist stepping in to offer their help to a couple during a New Year's Day hike on Wednesday. Prince Harry and Meghan were reportedly out for a walk in Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park with a group of friends including her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer when they surprised the pair by offering to take a photo of them.

Speaking to CTV News, Asymina Kantorowicz and Iliya Pavlovic said they were using a selfie stick to take photos of themselves among the natural scenery, when a woman from a group nearby approached and offered to take a photo. They didn't realise who she was at the time, but when Asymina recognised Abigail standing in the group nearby, it clicked that she was talking to Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan offered to take a photo for a couple on a hike in Canada

"I froze up. I actually couldn't believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that's when I realised Prince Harry was standing there. I kept looking back and forth like, 'Is this actually happening?'" she said, adding: "In that moment the only thing I could think to say, 'There's only so much that selfie sticks can do. She laughed and responded with something like, 'We'll have to do better,' and then Harry said, 'No pressure.'"

The royal couple were said to have been "super friendly" during the encounter, taking three photos before leaving with their friends and two dogs. It is not the first time they have been spotted on the trails at Horth Hill over the past couple of weeks; since Prince Harry and Meghan were first seen walking in the park before Christmas, locals have commented that it has been much busier with people hoping to catch a glimpse of their royal visitors.

The royal couple released a new photo with baby Archie on New Year's Eve

The Duke and Duchess haven't been seen in public for six weeks as they enjoy some time off from royal duties in Canada. However, they released an adorable photo of Harry with their seven-month-old son Archie on New Year's Eve, along with a montage of photos and videos showing some of their highlights of 2019.

