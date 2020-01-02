Meghan Markle's favourite homeware collection is in the sale – and prices start at £5 The Duchess of Sussex owns the teapot and cups from the Soho Home range

The Duchess of Sussex caused Soho Home's Country House teapot and teacups to sell out when it was revealed she had pieces from the collection at her home in Kensington Palace at the beginning of 2019. And now she'll be able to snap up some more of the range to match, as some pieces from the covetable range have been reduced to as little as £5 in the brand's winter sale.

The Country House pasta bowl is currently almost half price at £10 from the original price of £18, and has the same rustic, hand-glazed finish as Meghan's teapot. Meanwhile, the egg/ sauce cup is reduced to a bargain £5, and would be the perfect final addition to the sage green stone dinnerware she has at Frogmore Cottage. Last but not least, a striped tea towel from the Country House range has 50 percent off and is now £6, from its original price of £12.

The rest of the range hasn't been reduced, but the dinnerware – which is also used in the restaurants at Soho Farmhouse, one of Prince Harry and Meghan's favourite haunts – starts at an affordable £8. It includes the teacups Meghan used to serve tea to her close friend Daniel Martin, at £15 apiece, and her Country House teapot which is still available at £28 for the small size and £35 for the large.

Country House pasta bowl, £10, Soho Home

Meghan served her famous smashed avocado toast on Oneida pewter plates (which can be bought on eBay) and also presented Daniel with some chocolate truffles from Fortnum & Mason, when he visited her at Kensington Palace in January 2019. "Back to our Tig days... Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!" the makeup artist captioned a photo of her stylish dinner table setup on Instagram.

Country House egg/ sauce cup, £5, Soho Home

