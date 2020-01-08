Meghan Markle carries out secret meeting in London after returning to royal duties It's business as usual for the Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving the National Theatre on London's South Bank on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after she and husband Prince Harry carried out their first engagement following their six-week break from royal duties.

In pictures published by MailOnline, Meghan, 38, looked chic in a light blue shirt and high-waisted black trousers with a navy coat draped over her shoulders. Her brunette locks were styled in an elegant updo for the private meeting at The National's smaller Dorfman Theatre. HELLO! has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Meghan visiting the National Theatre in January 2019

The Duchess was given her first four patronages in January 2019, one of which is the National Theatre. Meghan carried out her first official visit later that month, where she learned about the work the organisation does and met some of the teams and apprentices working behind the scenes. The Duchess, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, was also treated to a War Horse-inspired performance by primary schoolchildren during her engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan visited Canada House on Tuesday – their first public appearance since the Remembrance Day service in November. The couple spent their six-week break in Canada, where they enjoyed their first Christmas as parents with eight-month-old Archie.

During their engagement, Harry and Meghan met with Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK, as well as staff to thank them for the warm hospitality and support they received during their stay in the country.

Meghan told diplomats: "My goodness it was just such an incredible time we were able to have there and with our son too. And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people also just walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go 'ahh' when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us."

Before their visit to Canada House, Meghan made a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in west London. The Duchess collaborated with the women, whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire in 2017, on a charity cookbook to raise funds for the kitchen. HELLO! understands that the Duchess wanted to "check in" with the group, following her and Harry's break from royal duties.

