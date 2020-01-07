The Duke and Duchess of Sussex completed their first engagement of 2020 on Tuesday, visiting Canada House in London. It comes after Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, took a six-week break from royal duties to enjoy some family time with their eight-month-old son Archie Harrison.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan visit Canada House

Aides confirmed the couple spent the entire period in Canada, including Thanksgiving, despite fans originally speculating that the Sussexes had spent the holiday in the UK or travelled to Los Angeles to be with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. On Tuesday, Harry and Meghan met with Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK, as well as staff to thank them for the warm hospitality and support they received during their stay in the country.

READ: The sweet visit Meghan Markle made before returning to work

Harry and Meghan arriving at Canada House

While the Sussexes were not photographed during their time away from the public eye, they released an adorable new picture of Harry with Archie as they revealed their highlights from 2019 on Instagram on New Year's Eve. The Queen's Commonwealth Trust also posted a snap of the couple's Christmas card, which featured Archie front and centre, looking into the camera lens, as his parents beamed in the background.

Harry and Meghan also stunned one couple during a walk around Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park, as the royals offered to take a photograph of the pair after they struggled with a selfie-stick.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make dazzling return to royal duties after extended break - see best photos

Harry and Meghan with staff at Canada House

During their engagement on Tuesday, Kilvir Buttar, an IT worker at Canada House, who spoke to the couple outside, told Meghan she was from Vancouver, where the couple stayed. The Duchess told her she thought it was "so beautiful."

Before their visit to Canada House, Meghan made a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in west London. The Duchess collaborated with the women, whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire in 2017, on a charity cookbook to raise funds for the kitchen. HELLO! understands that the Duchess wanted to "check in" with the group, following her and Harry's six-week break from royal duties. The Duke and Duchess were last seen in public at the Remembrance Day services in November, with other members of the royal family.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.