Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to work following break - see their first engagement of 2020 The Sussexes spent the festive period in Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will carry out their first engagement of 2020, after returning from a six-week break from royal duties.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will visit Canada House on Tuesday 7 January, where they will meet with HE. Ms Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK, as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in the country.

Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, the couple will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK.

Meghan and Harry at the Festival of Remembrance in November 2019

Harry and Meghan last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth. It was one of the last engagements the Duchess carried out before giving birth to son Archie in May 2019.

The Sussexes enjoyed a low-key break in Canada with their seven-month-old baby son over the Christmas period. The couple posted a new photo of Harry with Archie on New Year's Eve, as part of a video of the highlights from their year. Harry and Meghan also surprised a couple during a hike in Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park, by offering to take a photo of them after they struggled with a selfie-stick. The Duke and Duchess were last seen in public during the Remembrance Day services with other members of the royal family in November.

