One of the Duchess of Sussex's close friends has openly supported Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Meghan's close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin commented on their Instagram post about their announcement: "On the UP and UP in 2020 my friends. Cheers to new beginnings and always here to support your cause."

Daniel was one of the Duchess' first friends to visit the couple when they moved to their Windsor home Frogmore Cottage in April last year, ahead of the birth of their first child Archie. He also attended Meghan's baby shower in New York in February 2019 along with tennis star Serena Williams and actress Abigail Spencer.

Harry and Meghan released a lengthy statement about their decision on the Sussex Royal Instagram account on Wednesday night, revealing they plan to become financially independent and will split their time between the UK and North America. The couple wrote: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

They spoke about their plans for the future with their eight-month-old son Archie, adding: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

The couple's announcement comes just a day after they visited Canada House to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received while staying in Canada during their six-week break from royal duties. The last time Harry and Meghan were seen in public was for the Remembrance Day services in November.

