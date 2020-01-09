Prince William, Charles and the Queen agree to help Harry and Meghan step back from royal roles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would no longer be senior royal figures

The Queen, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have directed aides to help the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to find “a workable solution” that will allow them to change their royal roles.

Senior courtiers began discussions this afternoon and sources told HELLO! that they hope to come up with a plan that will allow Harry and Meghan pursue their vision for their future within days, rather than weeks.

WATCH: Breaking News: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex step back from royal duties

"They want to try to do something different and the family is resolved to help them see if it can be done,” said an insider. “There is a lot to do, but people are calm and focused on making this work."

MORE: Members of royal family 'deeply hurt' after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

Courtiers will need to discuss details with the government and authorities overseas, while the complex issue of how the Sussexes will be financed is being closely examined.

MORE: 12 questions we have as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Canada House in London

Another source played down suggestions that Harry and Meghan’s unexpected announcement had caused anger among senior royals.

"People are a bit surprised and a bit hurt by it all but they are family," said the source. "They want to help the couple try to find an answer to his question. It’s not straightforward. They need to hear more about what kind of work they are planning to do but it’s not a case of saying ‘this isn’t possible’. That’s now what has to be worked through."

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world after announcing their choice to step back from official duties. They revealed they plan to become financially independent and will split their time between the UK and North America. The couple wrote: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.