The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly travelled to the UK without their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, People magazine reports. The royal couple made their first appearance of the New Year on Tuesday at Canada House, where they thanked the country for the hospitality received, and eight-month-old Archie was nowhere to be seen. HELLO! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

People continued that Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are expected to return to Canada as soon as possible to be reunited with their young son. Furthermore, it is believed that Archie stayed with a close friend of the Duchess, Jessica Mulroney, who is thought to have supported Meghan's decision to step back from her royal duties with an Instagram post that read: "A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink." Jessica's two boys even served as page boys at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, while her daughter was a flower girl.

Little Archie is reportedly still in Canada

Harry and Meghan spent Thanksgiving and Christmas on Vancouver Island, and were spotted out and about by locals on numerous occasions.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back from royal duties. In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, the couple revealed they plan to become financially independent and will split their time between the UK and North America. The couple began their statement by saying: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

