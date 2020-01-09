What does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision mean for baby Archie? Where Archie could live and go to school in future

As the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, it has raised many questions about what the future will hold for them. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan are new parents to baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in May 2019, so how could their decision affect the young tot?

READ: 12 questions we have as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

WATCH: Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties - explainer

Firstly, the couple's statement does not suggest they will give up their royal titles and Harry will remain sixth-in-line to the throne. The Duke and Duchess decided not to give their son a courtesy title when he was born, but again, his position as seventh-in-line to the throne will not change, following their recent announcement.

Harry and Meghan stated they "now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America," which could potentially affect decisions around Archie's schooling in future. Granted, the royal tot is only eight-months-old and his parents' plans for his education have not been confirmed, nor is it clear how they intend to split their time between two different countries.

FULL STORY: Harry and Meghan step away from royal duties

Archie was born on 6 May 2019

The Sussexes will continue to base themselves at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor when they are in the UK. Harry and Meghan moved to the newly-renovated Grade II-listed home before Archie's birth last year, from their previous residence Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The Sunday Times reported last February that the couple could be considering sending their son to the American Community School, which is opposite Windsor Great Park in Egham, Surrey – and close to Frogmore Cottage. California-born Meghan is said to want to ensure that her children grow up aware of their US heritage and given that Archie is the first Anglo-American baby to be born into the royal family, this could be one option. The young royal could also follow in his father and uncle Prince William's footsteps by attending Eton College, which is also close to their Windsor residence.

It's not clear at this stage where exactly they will base themselves in North America, although their recent six-week break in Canada suggests this could be one possibility. Archie's education also depends on how much time Harry and Meghan plan to spend in each given place – they may decide to live elsewhere only during school holidays.

MORE: Members of royal family 'deeply hurt' after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

Harry, Meghan and Archie at the polo last summer

Archie's cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, currently attend Thomas's Battersea school in west London. Prior to starting in Reception in September 2019, Charlotte previously attended Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, while George started his education at Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk in 2016 before moving to Thomas's in 2017.

Growing up, Meghan attended the Immaculate Heart High, an all-girl Catholic private school in Los Angeles, before graduating from Northwestern University in 2003, where she double-majored in theatre and international studies. Harry graduated from Eton in 2003, although he chose not to go to university but to complete ten months of officer commissioning training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.