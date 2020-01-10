The Queen pictured in Sandringham for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's news The 93-old monarch was in the driving seat

The Queen has been pictured for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back as senior royals on Wednesday. The 93-year-old monarch was spotted leaving her Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Friday, reportedly to join a shoot nearby.

The Queen was pictured driving in Sandringham. Credit: James Whatling

Her Majesty was dressed in a brown wax jacket and was wearing one of her signature printed head scarves as she drove her Land Rover. The Queen, who spent Christmas in Sandringham, usually remains at her Norfolk estate until 6 February – the anniversary of her father King George VI's death.

Her appearance comes as the Queen instructed palace aides to help her grandson Prince Harry and wife Meghan to find a "workable solution" for their future roles. Senior courtiers began discussions on Thursday and sources told HELLO! that they hope to come up with a plan that will allow Harry and Meghan to pursue their vision for their future within days, rather than weeks. "They want to try to do something different and the family is resolved to help them see if it can be done," said an insider. "There is a lot to do, but people are calm and focused on making this work."

The Duchess of Sussex flew to Canada on Thursday to be reunited with baby son Archie. Harry and Meghan left the eight-month-old reportedly in the care of his nanny and the Duchess' close friend Jessica Mulroney.

It is understood that the Duchess was always due to return to Canada after attending meetings in the UK, according to PA news agency. The Sussexes were seen in public for the first time since November on Tuesday as they visited Canada House to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received during their stay in Vancouver.

