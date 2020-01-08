The Queen reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior royals The Sussexes plan to live in the UK and North America

The Queen has reacted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down from royal duties. Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan announced the news on Wednesday evening, Her Majesty published a statement, which read: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through." The Sussexes shared the news of their decision in a lengthy post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, revealing they plan to become financially independent and will split their time between the UK and North America.

The full statement read: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

They spoke about their plans for the future with their eight-month-old son Archie, adding: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

The news comes just a day after they visited Canada House to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received while staying in Canada during their six-week break from royal duties. The last time Harry and Meghan were seen in public was for the Remembrance Day services in November.

