The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared photos of their trip to The Hubb Community Kitchen on Tuesday, and they're seriously inspiring. Meghan and Harry could be seen supporting women from the group, whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, and even wrote the foreword for their cookbook Together, in 2018.

The photos show Harry and Meghan enjoying a meal with the community, and at one point it's Harry himself who can be seen behind the kitchen's bar with a huge smile on his face!

The royals shared the amazing snaps on Instagram

Beneath the gorgeous series of photographs was a caption that explained a little more about Prince Harry and Meghan's visit, and explained that The Hubb's mission is to "cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the [Grenfell] fire".

The pair met women from the charity

It read: "Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and Together, Our Community Cookbook. These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness."

The Duchess wanted to "check in" with the group, following her and Harry's six-week break from royal duties. As her collaboration with the community group was announced, it was revealed that Meghan had been making regular private visits to the kitchen since January 2018. The Duchess also made a public visit in November 2018, when she was pregnant with Archie, to see how funds from the cookbook were making a difference to the space.

For her first solo project in 2018 as a new member of the royal family, Prince Harry and the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland joined Meghan for the launch of the book at Kensington Palace in September 2018, where they helped to prepare food for guests.

