The Duke and Duchess of Sussex undertook a ten-day tour of southern Africa in September, their first major overseas visit as a family of three. There were plenty of highlights from Prince Harry and Meghan's trip, including the couple dancing with locals, powerful speeches and of course, baby Archie's debut during tea with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Harry also travelled to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, where he carried out engagements to support causes such as conservation, fighting HIV stigma and girls' education. There were also poignant moments as the Duke retraced his mother Princess Diana's footsteps in a former minefield, as part of his work with demining charity The HALO Trust. The Duchess also carried out private engagements during the trip, before she and Archie were reunited in Johannesburg. HELLO!'s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey speaks about some of the highlights from the royal tour and why it's important. Watch the video below...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa

