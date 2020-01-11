Zara Tindall and her husband Mike are staying well away from the drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced on Wednesday that they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The Queen's granddaughter and her husband of eight years shared an adorable selfie on Instagram of them enjoying a day out at the Magic Millions Carnival horse race in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday. Zara looked gorgeous in a pink Rebecca Vallance mini dress with a feathered orange fascinator by Millinery Jill and a matching pink Kate Spade shoulder bag, which you can now buy in the sale for £139!

Mike and Zara ignored the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Zara's fashionable outing comes after she was handed a six-month driving ban in Cheltenham on Wednesday. The royal, who did not attend court as she is currently in Australia, received the ban under the totting up procedure. Zara already had nine points on her license when she was given another four – taking her over the 12 point limit – for driving at 91mph on the A417 in Gloucestershire last November. The speed limit was 70mph.

But news of the equestrian's ban was quickly overshadowed after Prince Harry and Meghan dropped their bombshell news on Wednesday evening. The royal couple shocked the world with their decision to step back from royal duties and become financially independent, which they announced on their Sussex Royal Instagram account to their 10.5million followers.

Mike and Zara both looked stunning for their day at the races

The Queen has been the only member of the royal family so far to speak out publicly about Harry and Meghan's decision. In a statement via Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson for Her Majesty said: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

