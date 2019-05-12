Mike Tindall reveals the incredibly down-to-earth way Prince Harry told him baby Archie had been born We love the young royals!

Mike and Zara Tindall have a great relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and even chose Harry to be godfather to their youngest daughter Lena. And when Harry became a first-time dad on Monday, he was quick to tell them the happy news. Although they are royal, Harry and Meghan are incredibly down-to-earth, and chose to announce Archie's arrival to the royal family on the cousins' Whatsapp group. In an interview with the Telegraph Mike said of Harry: "He'll be a great dad." He also commented on Prince William's comment about Harry joining the "sleep deprivation society that is parenting". He said: "We'll just let him ease into it himself, find out his own way. The thing is, we're so lucky with ours; ours have always slept so hopefully they'll get that as well."

Mike Tindall revealed that he found out Archie had been born on Whatsapp

Both Mike and Zara want daughters Mia and Lena to have as normal an upbringing as possible, and are known for their down-to-earth ways. The couple made the decision to give their children royal titles, something that Zara and her brother Peter grew up without as well. Rather than feeling excluded without a royal title, Zara often speaks out about the benefits her parents' decision gave her. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

Mike was welcomed warmly into the royal family after he began dating Zara, and has a close relationship with them all. In March, Mike and Zara appeared on House of Rugby to chat about their fantasy royal rugby team, with the couple both admitting they would choose the Queen as their captain. Former England captain Mike revealed he would also include his cousins-in-law Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate, saying: "Haz, front line man in the military, he'll crash that ball up for us, he'll dominate, he'll boss the tackle line."

Baby Archie was born on Monday

"Willy is quick, I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," Mike said of the Duke of Cambridge, adding that he would put Kate in the left wing because "she loves running, she'll run all day".

