The Duchess of Sussex has signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to a wildlife charity. Meghan will provide her voice to the mass media and entertainment conglomerate in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organisation that helps to track and protect the animals from poaching, The Times reports. Her voiceover is believed to have been recorded before she and Prince Harry left for their six-week Christmas break in Canada. The news comes after the couple announced their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family on Wednesday.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Meghan Markle's net worth revealed

News of the voiceover deal suggests the former Suits actress might be looking to return to Hollywood as a way of becoming "financially independent", and how she and Prince Harry will use their celebrity status to benefit chosen causes. Experts claim that becoming a brand ambassador for a global giant such as Apple could earn the royal couple tens of millions annually. A nine-figure sum each year – $100million – would add up to $1billion (£760million) over a decade.

Prince Harry and Meghan shocked the world earlier this week when they announced their future plans on their Instagram account. The Queen has now instructed palace aides to help the couple find a "workable solution" for their future roles. Senior courtiers began discussions on Thursday and sources told HELLO! that they hope to come up with a plan that will allow Harry and Meghan to pursue their vision for their future within days, rather than weeks. "They want to try to do something different and the family is resolved to help them see if it can be done," said an insider. "There is a lot to do, but people are calm and focused on making this work."

READ: The Queen pictured in Sandringham for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's news

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan revealed they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family

MORE: Prince William, Charles and the Queen agree to help Harry and Meghan step back from royal roles

Meghan flew to Canada on Thursday to be reunited with baby son Archie. Harry and Meghan left the eight-month-old reportedly in the care of his nanny and the Duchess' close friend Jessica Mulroney. It is understood that the Duchess was always due to return to Canada after attending meetings in the UK, according to PA news agency.

The Sussexes were seen in public for the first time since November on Tuesday as they visited Canada House to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received during their stay in Vancouver.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.