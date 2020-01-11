Prince Charles has sent a message of condolence to the Governor-General of Canada, following the recent plane crash in Iran. Clarence House shared the moving message on Instagram. It read: "My wife and I were utterly horrified by the appalling disaster in Iran in which so many Canadian citizens lost their lives so tragically. We can only begin to imagine the heart-rendering anguish of the families and friends of those who were killed in this catastrophe. However hopelessly inadequate it may be, we particularly wanted you to know just how much our hearts go out to all those whose grief must be unbearable."

Royal fans were quick to echo the Prince of Wales' sentiment beneath the statement. Many simply left heart emoji's, while others added: "Sad news."

Clarence House released the statement just hours after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew their beloved dogs to Canada, in what could be the biggest clue yet about where they will set up a home for the future. When animal-lover Meghan moved to the UK she brought her beagle Guy, and the couple are also said to have a black Labrador, but have not revealed its name. The two dogs travelled out to Canada with Harry and Meghan in November for their six-week break, the Daily Mail reported, adding that a black Labrador has been seen on the grounds of the property they have been staying at on Vancouver Island.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they plan to step back as senior royals, become financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America. Relocating their dogs to Canada could be viewed as a sign the couple intends to spend more time there. Asked about the dogs being flown to the Commonwealth country, a spokeswoman for the couple declined to comment.

