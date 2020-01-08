The Prince of Wales has said he and the Duchess of Cornwall have been "in despair" over the bushfire crisis in Australia. In a heartfelt video message on Clarence House's social media account on Tuesday, Prince Charles, 71, said he and wife Camilla, 72, were thinking of all those affected by the wildfires that continue to ravage the south-east area of the country.

WATCH: Prince Charles' video message to Australia

He said: "I fear this is a hopelessly inadequate way of trying to get a message to all of you that both my wife and myself are thinking of you so very much at such a difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances. I did want to say that both of us have been in despair over the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia."

Charles continued: "Witnessing so much of what you're having to go through from this distance, those of you who have tragically lost your properties, your houses, everything. To me it is, and to both of us, not to be believed possible and I know how many houses have been lost."

The blazes, fuelled by drought and the country's hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, which is months earlier than Australia's typical annual wildfire season.

Charles and Camilla in Queensland, Australia in 2018

Charles also praised the work of "all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters who have done so much and worked ceaselessly to exhaustion". He added: "We feel so deeply for the families of those who have been lost and have lost their lives in the course of carrying out their remarkable duties as only they can do."

The Queen's son, who last visited Australia in April 2018, concluded the video by saying that he and Camilla are thinking of everyone who have been affected by the fires.

"I know, we both know, just how incredibly special and resilient the Australian people are. So I know at the end of the day despite all this horror, you will find a way to face it all and win through. All I can say is that we are thinking of you, we are praying for you in the most determined way. I'm very proud to know you all."

The two-minute video also included information on how to donate to the Australian Red Cross, which is supporting people affected by the bushfires. Prince Charles' message is the latest of many released by the royal family in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a series of photos of the horrific damage from the wildfires on their Instagram account on Saturday, writing: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent their own message of condolence, writing on their Kensington Royal Instagram account: "We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the wildfires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event."

The Queen also said she is "deeply saddened" by the fires in a message of condolence addressed to the country's Governor General David Hurley and "to all Australians".

