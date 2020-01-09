Prince Charles and Camilla celebrate Kate Middleton's 38th birthday with the most gorgeous photos Happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge!

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 38 on Thursday, and while Kate will no doubt be celebrating in private with her family, her royal relatives wasted no time in publicly wishing her many happy returns. Prince Charles and Camilla posted a gorgeous carousel of throwback photos on social media, with the first snap showing the two Duchesses at Trooping the Colour in 2017.

Another showed the birthday girl with her father-in-law Prince Charles at the 2014 Order of the Garter service, while a third throwback was taken from 2013 when Charles, William and Kate visited Scotland. The last image showed the mother-of-three on an official engagement at the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in March last year. "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday," the caption read, alongside a red balloon emoji.

Kensington Palace also thanked fans for their well wishes, by releasing a stunning new portrait of Kate. The picture, by Matt Porteous, appears to have been taken at the family's country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, and shows Kate posing on a gate and dressed down in jeans, a shirt and a pale grey jumper.

Prince Charles and Camilla's account shared this gorgeous carousel

The Duchess is expected to celebrate her birthday with her husband Prince William and their three young children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 20-month-old Prince Louis. The past year has been very exciting for Kate; little Louis turned one in April 2019, while Charlotte started 'big school' last September, attending Thomas's Battersea alongside her big brother George.

On the work front, William and Kate carried out what was dubbed "their most difficult tour" to date in the autumn, an official trip to Pakistan that was hailed a success. The couple visited the Hindu Kush mountain range, a traditional Kalash village and the Badshahi Mosque, played cricket and travelled in a tuk tuk.

Kensington Palace released this new portrait of Kate

While Kate will likely have the day off on Thursday, she officially returned to work this week following the festive period. The royal, who is patron of 19 charities and organisations, quietly held an Early Years meeting at Kensington Palace on Wednesday morning, reflecting her mission to help children.

