Lord Porchester's granddaughter Frankie Herbert has opened up about her late relative, who was the Queen's former racing manager, in an exclusive interview in HELLO! magazine. The 24-year-old model, who has just been named 2020's fashion ambassador of The Festival by The Jockey Club Cheltenham, revealed: "I was six when he passed away so I have vague memories of him at Christmas time with me, my siblings and cousins clambering over him."

"He was an amazing man who knew a lot about horses," Frankie added. "I understand the Queen respected him very much and vice versa. It was devastating when he died as he was such a loved man. My grandmother Jeanie was totally devoted to him."

Frankie's passion for horses and racing comes as no surprise given her family background. Lord Porchester was a good friend of the Queen who worked as her racing manager; he even featured in season three of The Crown. Meanwhile, her father Harry runs Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, one of the largest racehorse ownership agencies, and had four runners at The Festival last year with his syndicate Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

Of Her Majesty, Frankie admitted: "The Queen to me is a bit of an icon. Whether you're a fan of the monarchy or not, I feel there is a respect for what she does. She is 93 years old and is out meeting people, hosting world leaders and keeping a smile on her face. I think most people at 93 would have been long retired, but she's incredible."

And her grandfather 'Porchie', as he was known, would surely be proud of Frankie's new role. She will be making a stylish appearance at day two of this year's Cheltenham Festival, which starts on 10 March, with the final day, featuring the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, on 13 March.

The Festival presented by Magners is held at The Jockey Club's Cheltenham Racecourse, 10-13 March. For tickets and information, visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/cheltenham. Pick up this week's issue of HELLO! magazine for the full interview.

