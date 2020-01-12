Prince Charles jets into Norfolk from Oman for crisis talks with the Queen The Duke of Cambridge is already in his country home, Anmer Hall

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Norfolk where he is due to take part in crisis talks with the Queen, Prince William and Prince Harry on Monday. Charles had an incredibly busy weekend, carrying out a whirlwind official visit to Oman where he met the country's new ruler, Haitham bin Tariq al Said, following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

He spent a short time in Muscat before flying back to the UK, where he immediately travelled to Sandringham to meet his 93-year-old mother. Prince William is already in Norfolk where he has been staying at his country home, Anmer Hall. There's been no sign of Harry, but he will attend the talks on Monday.

Her Majesty is set to host the meeting with Charles, William and Harry; Meghan, who is in Canada with the couple's eight-month-old son Archie, is expected to join via a conference call. The talks are expected to take place on Monday afternoon, given the time difference.

Issues for debate will include how much money Harry and Meghan will receive from Charles' estate, their HRH titles and what commercial deals they can strike. It is expected that a secretary will be there to make notes and that a second meeting will be arranged following the first discussion.

A palace source said: "Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there are a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week. "As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting. The request for this to be resolved 'at pace' is still Her Majesty's wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented."

Courtiers at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace have also been liaising with the UK and Canadian governments to try to find an arrangement that works for both Harry and Meghan and the royal family, with issues such as funding and security among several being discussed.

