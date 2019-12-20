The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have released their annual Christmas card for 2019 and it holds good memories for them. Prince Charles,71, and wife Camilla, 72, are pictured on their royal tour of the Caribbean in March, as he drove a 1953 black MG TD at a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba. The printed card contained the message: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

After he arrived at the event with Camilla, car-fanatic Charles said: "The one I was driving is the most beautiful car. It has an incredibly powerful accelerator. It is incredibly close to the brake so you have to be careful you don't press the wrong one."

Charles and Camilla's Christmas card for 2019. Credit: Ramon Espinosa AP

The couple made history by becoming the first members of the royal family to visit Cuba in an official capacity. During their trip the Prince and the Duchess also visited Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It's been a busy couple of months for Charles and Camilla, following their tour of New Zealand in November and the Prince's solo visits to India and the Solomon Islands. The pair have had a host of engagements including attending the film premiere of 1917, the Queen's reception for NATO leaders and the white-tie Diplomatic Corps reception. The couple also attended Her Majesty's annual Christmas lunch on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace and are expected to join her in Sandringham over the festive period.

Charles and Camilla were the first royals to visit Cuba

Earlier this week, Clarence House announced that Charles and Camilla will attend events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, with the Prince due to travel to Israel on 23 January and the Duchess set to visit Auschwitz on 27 January.

